WWE Raw Live Event Results – June 23, 2018 – Salt Lake City, Utah
1. Bayley and Dana Brooke defeated Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott (w/Sarah Logan)
2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Cedric Alexander defeated Kalisto
3. Triple Threat Tag Team Match
The B-Team defeated Breezango and Titus Worldwide
4. Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose
5. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, and Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh), and Kevin Owens
6. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks
7. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre
