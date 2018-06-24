WWE Raw Live Event Results – June 23, 2018 – Salt Lake City, Utah

Jun 24, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Bayley and Dana Brooke defeated Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott (w/Sarah Logan)

2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Cedric Alexander defeated Kalisto

3. Triple Threat Tag Team Match
The B-Team defeated Breezango and Titus Worldwide

4. Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, and Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh), and Kevin Owens

6. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks

7. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

