WWE NXT Live Event Results – June 23, 2018 – Largo, Florida

1. Tony Nese defeated Kona Reeves

2. Adrian Jaoude (w/Taynara Conti) defeated Jeet Rama

3. Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Fabian Aichner

4. Aliyah defeated Xia Li

5. War Raiders defeated Dan Matha and Marcel Barthel

6. Danny Burch defeated Chris Dijak

7. #1 Contender’s (NXT Women’s Championship) Triple Threat Match

Nikki Cross defeated Dakota Kai and Rhea Ripley

-Cross will receive her title match at the NXT Live Event in St. Petersburg, Florida on June 28, 2018.

8. EC3 and Otis Dozovic defeated The Forgotten Sons

