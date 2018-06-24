Vader’s son Jesse says Sting has been a “huge blessing” for their family

In an interview with TMZ, Jesse White, the son of the late Vader, said that a lot of his dad’s former colleagues reached out to offer their condolences to the family, but one man in particular has done more.

Jesse said that Diamond Dallas Page, Steve Austin, Mick Foley, and others all called in but Sting had been in constant contact with his father for the past 10 months ever since his heart issues became bigger.

“I do have to send a big thank you out to Sting, Steve Borden,” Jesse said. “Sting has been a huge blessing.”

He said that both Sting and his dad would read the bible together, talk about life and good times that the two shared together when they were down in WCW.

The two wrestled each other many, many times including on several pay-per-views such as The Great American Bash, Starrcade, SuperBrawl, Clash of The Champions, and other shows. Vader defeated Sting at the Great American Bash in 1992 to win the WCW title while Sting beat Vader to win the vacant WCW International title Slamboree in 1994.

