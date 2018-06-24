The Chris Benoit double murder-suicide … 11 years on

This weekend marks one of the, if not the most, tragic weekends in professional wrestling history with the 11th year anniversary of the Chris Benoit double murder-suicide. The nightmare started on June 22, 2007 when Chris Benoit strangled his wife Nancy. Cops found her body bound at the feet and wrists, wrapped in a towel. Their son Daniel, aged 7 at the time, was killed by Benoit as he lay in bed on the morning of the next day. Both murders were results of asphyxiation according to autopsy results. On June 24, Benoit then hanged himself in his gym, using a weight lifting machine. All three bodies, discovered on June 25, had bibles next to them. The story rocked the world of professional wrestling to its core with WWE first providing a three-hour tribute to Benoit on Raw…but then quickly reversing everything the day after when it was clear that it was Benoit who killed his family. Fayette County District Attorney Scott Ballard and Lt. Tommy Pope of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department revealed during a press conference on Tuesday the real story of the double murder-suicide. Since then, Chris Benoit has been practically erased from WWE history and to this day, his name and images are hardly seen unless it’s a WWE Network on-demand video. Wrestling-Online.com had extensive coverage of the case and it’s part of our Timeline feature. You can check out the whole story in chronological order here

