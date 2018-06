1. Kagetsu defeated Leo Onozaki

2. Queen’s Quest (Momo Watanabe and AZM) defeated Deonna Purrazzo and Zoe Lucas

3. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

J.A.N. (Jungle Kyona, Natsuko Tora, and Kaori Yoneyama) defeated Tam Nakano, Starlight Kid, and Shiki Shibusawa

4. Kagetsu defeated Konami

5. Goddesses of Stardom Championship Match

Mayu Iwatani and Saki Kashima (c) defeated Oedo Tai (Hazuki and Natsu Sumire)

