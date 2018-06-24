PROGRESS “Chapter 72: Got Got Need” Results – June 24, 2018 – London, England

Dark Match

Jordon Breaks defeated Josef Kafka

1. PROGRESS Atlas Championship Match

Doug Williams (c) defeated Michael Dante

2. Laura Di Matteo defeated Charlie Morgan (w/Chakara and Nina Samuels)

3. Will Ospreay defeated Jordan Devlin

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

British Strong Style (Pete Dunne, Trent Seven, and Tyler Bate) defeated Besties in the World (Davey Vega and Mat Fitchett) and Josh Alexander

5. ThunderBastard Tag Team Series

CCK (Chris Brookes and Kid Lykos) defeated M&M (Connor Mills and Maverick Mayhew)

6. PROGRESS World Championship Match

Travis Banks (c) (w/TK Cooper) defeated Chuck Mambo

7. Natural Progression Series V – Final Match

Mark Davis defeated Chris Ridgeway

