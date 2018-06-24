PROGRESS “Chapter 72: Got Got Need” Results – June 24, 2018 – London, England
Dark Match
Jordon Breaks defeated Josef Kafka
1. PROGRESS Atlas Championship Match
Doug Williams (c) defeated Michael Dante
2. Laura Di Matteo defeated Charlie Morgan (w/Chakara and Nina Samuels)
3. Will Ospreay defeated Jordan Devlin
4. Six-Man Tag Team Match
British Strong Style (Pete Dunne, Trent Seven, and Tyler Bate) defeated Besties in the World (Davey Vega and Mat Fitchett) and Josh Alexander
5. ThunderBastard Tag Team Series
CCK (Chris Brookes and Kid Lykos) defeated M&M (Connor Mills and Maverick Mayhew)
6. PROGRESS World Championship Match
Travis Banks (c) (w/TK Cooper) defeated Chuck Mambo
7. Natural Progression Series V – Final Match
Mark Davis defeated Chris Ridgeway
