JR on the release of Big Cass: “Your world’s not over”

Jim Ross talked about the firing of Big Cass on the latest edition of his podcast “The Ross Report.” Here’s what he had to say:

Big Cass getting cut:

“I saw where Big Cass got released. I don’t know what it was, I have no idea and it’s none of my business. Hey look, I have had three sabbaticals from that company. Did I like it? Nope. Did it ruin my life and my career? Hell no.”

Hid advice to Big Cass:

“So all he’s (Big Cass) gotta do is figure out how I can get better how I can cure the perceived ills that I may or may not have. Your world’s not over. Don’t say anything stupid, don’t do anything stupid just get better. You’re too damn young with too much of an upside to not be able to resurrect yourself without question. Let’s keep an eye on how Big Cass progresses.”

