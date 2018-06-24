Former WCW wrestler Johnny Attitude passes away

Former World Championship Wrestling (WCW) competitor and Micro Championship Wrestling (MCW) founder John Thomas Greene, known as Johnny Attitude in WCW, has passed away at the age of 53.

He worked as an enhancement talent for WCW in the late-90’s and would later be featured on Hulk Hogan’s Micro Championship Wrestling on truTV back in 2011.

Greene’s family announced his passing through a Facebook post:

“It is with saddened hearts that the family of John Thomas Greene announce his unexpected passing on June 12, 2018 with his sister, brother, and MCW family at his bedside. Johnny touched the lives of so many throughout his short time on earth. Though born in the Bronx in 1965, his childhood years were spent in Patchogue, NY until relocating to the west coast of Florida where he owned and operated a gym. While there, he began competing in body building competitions in the 90’s. During those years, he became friends with some notable wrestlers from the gym who helped him launch his WCW wrestling career; he then became known as Johnny Attitude. Johnny will be remembered most as the owner of Micro Championship Wrestling (MCW), a midget wrestling company which toured throughout the US and Canada. The MCW crew was featured in a Reality TV series which aired on TruTV in 2011 called ‘Hulk Hogan’s Micro Championship Wrestling’. Johnny was a great son, brother, nephew, cousin, brother in law, uncle, friend, and leader of his MCW family. He will be sorely missed by so many, and his family misses him already. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 4th, 2018 at the Salvation Army Corps & Community Center at Jasmine Estates, 7745 Ridge Road, Port Richey, Florida 34668 at 11 a.m.”

