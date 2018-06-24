EVOLVE 106 Results – June 23, 2018 – Queens, New York
1. Special Challenge Match
Josh Briggs defeated Bad Bones
2. Jon Davis defeated Jarek 1:20
3. The Skulk (Adrian Alanis and Liam Grey) defeated The Skulk (Leon Ruff and Tommy Maserati)
4. Special Attraction Match
AR Fox (w/Ayla and The Skulk) defeated DJZ
5. Grudge Match
Darby Allin defeated WALTER
6. Six-Man Tag Team Grudge Match
Catch Point (Chris Dickinson, Jaka, and Dom Garrini) (w/Stokely Hathaway) defeated Tracy Williams, Timothy Thatcher, and Anthony Henry
7. WWN Championship Match
Joey Janela (w/Penelope Ford) defeated Austin Theory (w/Priscilla Kelly) (c)
8. EVOLVE Championship Match
Matt Riddle (c) vs. Shane Strickland (No Contest)
