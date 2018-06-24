EVOLVE 106 Results – June 23, 2018 – Queens, New York

1. Special Challenge Match

Josh Briggs defeated Bad Bones

2. Jon Davis defeated Jarek 1:20

3. The Skulk (Adrian Alanis and Liam Grey) defeated The Skulk (Leon Ruff and Tommy Maserati)

4. Special Attraction Match

AR Fox (w/Ayla and The Skulk) defeated DJZ

5. Grudge Match

Darby Allin defeated WALTER

6. Six-Man Tag Team Grudge Match

Catch Point (Chris Dickinson, Jaka, and Dom Garrini) (w/Stokely Hathaway) defeated Tracy Williams, Timothy Thatcher, and Anthony Henry

7. WWN Championship Match

Joey Janela (w/Penelope Ford) defeated Austin Theory (w/Priscilla Kelly) (c)

8. EVOLVE Championship Match

Matt Riddle (c) vs. Shane Strickland (No Contest)

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)