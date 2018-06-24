Enzo Amore talks about who he liked to travel with in WWE

“Adrian Neville who’s my best friend, I rode with him on the road. He was the most crisp athletic, poignant – guy never missed a step it was insane I had never seen anybody who could move in a wrestling ring like him it was like second-nature to him. Flips, name it, agile jumping in and out of the ring effortlessly to the top rope like crazy. Finn Balor, just takes good care of his body and his mind for that matter he’s just a class act and he’s a pro. Another guy would probably be Seth Rollins. Just takes care of himself crazy just so in tune to his body and his work. These people they take it so seriously.”

