WWE Raw Live Event Results – June 22, 2018 – Boise, Idaho
1. Bayley and Dana Brooke defeated Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan (w/Liv Morgan)
2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Cedric Alexander defeated Kalisto
3. Triple Threat Tag Team Match
The B-Team defeated Breezango and Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews
4. Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose
5. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, and Finn Balor defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh), Kevin Owens, and Baron Corbin
6. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks
7. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre
