WWE Raw Live Event Results – June 22, 2018 – Boise, Idaho

Jun 23, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Bayley and Dana Brooke defeated Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan (w/Liv Morgan)

2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Cedric Alexander defeated Kalisto

3. Triple Threat Tag Team Match
The B-Team defeated Breezango and Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews

4. Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, and Finn Balor defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh), Kevin Owens, and Baron Corbin

6. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks

7. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

(Visited 1 times, 7 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

6/20/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Katarina

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal