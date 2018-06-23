WWE honors Vader with tribute video

WWE released the tribute video of Vader who passed away this past Monday at the age of 63.

The video is expected to air on WWE television next week as it’s often the case when a former WWE Superstar passes away. Vader, real name Leon White, had actively campaigned to join the WWE Hall of Fame over the past few years ever since he was told he had two years to live due to heart problems.

Unfortunately for him, that honor will have to be posthumously awarded as WWE failed to include him in previous classes.

You can watch the well-made tribute video below.

