Should NXT expand to a two hour show?

Triple H Comments On If He Thinks NXT Should Be Longer Than 1-Hour

Triple H was interviewed by ESPN after NXT Takeover: Chicago. Triple H was asked during the interview if he feels like NXT should be longer than just a one-hour show on Wednesday nights. This is a topic that has been debated among wrestling fans many times.

Here is what Triple H had to say on the topic:

“There are times when I look at NXT and part of me loves the hour format because everybody’s got busy lives. By the time you get to Wednesday … if you’re a huge fan, by the time you get to Wednesday, you’ve watched five hours of WWE, and then you’re watching NXT. And that’s if you didn’t watch ‘205 Live.’ There’s a lot out there. The great thing is they’re all slightly different, so there’s a little bit of something for everybody.

I run into things, for me, when we’re scripting out weekly episodes of NXT, [where] it’s like, ‘Oh, man, I’d really like to debut this person, or do this thing with this new character, or help get a persona going or something [else], and I don’t have the room to do it. There’s a fine line between that and leaving them wanting more, so it’s a balance.”

