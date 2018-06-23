NXT’s Bianca Belair and Montez Ford getting married today

Jun 23, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

NXT’s Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are getting married today.

Belair, 29, and Ford, 28, have been engaged since June 2017. Both have been signed to NXT for a couple of years, with Belair since 2016 and Ford since 2015.

Ford, real name Kenneth Crawford, is part of the Street Profits tag team with Angelo Dawkins. Belair, real name Bianca Blair, is one of the most gifted women in NXT and was part of the Mae Young Classic tournament last year, moving to the second round before being eliminated by Kairi Sane.

Congratulations to the couple!

