Former WWE writer shares his story of being reprimanded by Stephanie for acting like a “Super-Mark”

One of the biggest no-no’s after getting a job in WWE is acting star-struck. WWE doesn’t want their employees lost in their fandom when they are working with some of the talents they grew up watching or their favorite on the show.

In an interview with Power Slam magazine, Dr. Ranjan Chhibber detailed some stories of his time working as a WWE writer.

He says that he was telling one of the wrestlers that he was a fan of All Japan wrestling. Stephanie McMahon heard him and reprimanded him for acting like a ‘super-mark’.

Here is what he said:

“Stephanie told me that a WWE writer didn’t need to know about other types of wrestling to be successful,”

He continued:

“She said if I let wrestlers know I had that sort of knowledge, I would across as some type of ‘super-mark’ and never be able to earn their respect. I felt like it was impossible to be respected: they hated you if you didn’t know wrestling, and they looked down on you if you were a fan.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

