CHIKARA “Go Eat Worms!” Results – June 23, 2018 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1. Hype Rockwell vs. BLANK (No Contest)

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Beast Warriors (Oleg the Usurper and The Proletariat Boar of Moldova) and Hype Rockwell defeated The Nouveau Aesthetic (BLANK, Ursa Minor in the Night Sky, and Still Life With Apricots and Pears)

3. Callux the Castigator defeated Corey Cravate

4. Travis Huckabee and Icarus defeated Xyberhawk2000 (Danjerhawk and Razerhawk)

5. Matt Riddle defeated Mark Angelosetti

6. Solo Darling defeated Blanche Babish

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Lucas Calhoun, Jeremy Leary, and Prof. Nicodemus Experiment #79 defeated Legion of Rot (Hallowicked, Frightmare, and Kobald)

8. Dasher Hatfield defeated Fire Ant

