Brock vs Roman scheduled for SummerSlam…if Brock shows up!

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that the current plan for SummerSlam is to have Brock Lesnar main event the show against Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal title…again.

However, the match remains up in the air as Brock Lesnar has not yet confirmed his participation for WWE’s biggest event of the Summer. Lesnar has been the Universal champion since WrestleMania 33 but has hardly defended it as he makes the most of his limited schedule contract with the company.

Reigns and Lesnar main evented WrestleMania this year, a match that many expected Reigns would eventually walk out with the Universal title. Much to everyone’s surprise that did not happen and WWE announced the next day that Lesnar has signed a new deal with WWE. Unlike previous announcements, they never announced for how long the deal is and it’s believed that SummerSlam, if it happens, will be Lesnar’s last match under his extended deal.

Brock last wrestled at the Greatest Royal Rumble in a cage match against Roman Reigns. He is expected to join the UFC once his WWE commitments are up.

