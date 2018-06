Fans haven’t seen Randy Orton on WWE programming in a few weeks, because The Viper underwent surgery to repair a medial meniscus tear in his left knee last month.

When the surgery was first announced, it was reported that Orton would be out of action for at least two months.

PWInsider is now reporting that Randy Orton was recently spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, which likely means he’s doing rehab.

