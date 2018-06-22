Triple H compared his vision of the global localization initiative to the MARVEL MCU

In an interview with ESPN, Triple H compared his vision of the global localization initiative to the MARVEL MCU:

On on NXT’s global impact and different NXT brands: “It’s like Marvel, in some way — there’s all these different stories and different characters and different sort of universes, but they all kind of connect together at some point in time, and they all exist within that Marvel Universe. I think it’s the same with this — they all sort of exist [by themselves], but play off each other. The beauty of this is to be able to deliver it on a local basis, to places that in the past have been able to only have [the] WWE level of what we do once or twice a year. Some places in the world, where our fans are the most passionate, we’re limited by the geography of the world in what we can deliver to them. If I can deliver something to them that’s incredible locally, but then have something bigger that comes in, and they can see it blossom and grow into other things. [It’s like] the band that they love and they saw get started comes back twice a year and does big stadiums for them. You still love them, but you [also] see these new local bands that keep you invested in the music — and as long as people are loving the music, that’s all that matters to me.”

(The Spotlight)

