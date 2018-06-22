Triple H comments on the Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa feud

“The match has to deliver off the story you’re telling, right? You feel like, ‘OK, now we got there, we’re there. We’ve set the table really well. Now can the story deliver on it?’ That is the beauty of the art of what we do, and also the dilemma of what we do. The final chapter … it’s never the final chapter, because the book never stops, but that kind of final chapter that you’re telling for now, it goes live, so no matter the best plan of how you see it playing out, it can go awry. Shawn Michaels and I talk about this a lot. It’s almost more nerve-wracking for me back here watching it play out, because you want it to be so good for them, and just the heart and soul that everybody puts into it. It’s tough as a fan, because you don’t know – you just watch it and you’re either entertained or you’re not. But everybody puts their heart and soul into all this stuff.”

source: ESPN

