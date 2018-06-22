The Rack Radio Show Podcast Reviewing WWE Money in the Bank

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Latest #BlameBrent Injuries

*Big Cass Fired

*AJ Styles Cover Athlete for WWE 2k19

*WWE Super-Show Down

*Charlotte in ESPN Body Issue

We reviewed this past Sunday’s WWE Pay Per View Money in the Bank, including two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, Ronda Rousey’s first Championship Match, Alexa Bliss cashing in, AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship and more. We will also had the Smackdown Throwdown.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “MBG Films”.

