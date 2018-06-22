Ember Moon talks about the origin of her character

“To be honest, the qualities about myself that I always … I’ll say used to feel ashamed of. I used to be very secluded. I used to just kind of chill out on my own, but then when the opportunity presents itself, I just like fire up and just do it. I always felt that there was a lot of rejection thrown at me outside of wrestling and I always overcame that every single time and I just won’t be told ‘No’ and I won’t stay down and that’s just amplified through Ember Moon. Man, it’s crazy. It is me times one thousand.”

source: The New York Post

(Visited 1 times, 4 visits today)