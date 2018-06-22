EC3 on his 2013 WWE release: “It’s not like I was surprised”

EC3 talks about being released from WWE back in 2013: “It’s not like I was surprised, but it was kind of still.. or no! I’m trying to equate the shock and what it felt like and, like, you don’t know if you’re awake or you’re dreaming. And, all-of-a-sudden, anything that’s drastic, life changing that happens out of nowhere, it was a very bizarre feeling. And the toughest call, it wasn’t tough for me, just knowing the industry and knowing how things were lining up, and I can complain and b—h about people in the past or whatever, but at the same time, I could see it from every perspective. But, like, calling my dad to tell him, calling my girlfriend at the time to tell her, like, that was the hardest part. The second hardest part was the building I got fired in when I got the call was a gym, and then, the very first independent show I did post-firing, in front of 73 people for $50, was in the same building, ironically.”

source: E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness

