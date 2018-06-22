Cena nominated for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian of the Year Award

16-time world champion John Cena is nominated in the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award as part of the fourth annual Sports Humanitarian of the Year Awards on ESPN.

The awards will celebrate and honor leagues, teams, individuals and members of the sporting community that are using the power of sport to make a positive impact on society. John Cena, is nominated for using his social platforms and presence on the WWE to raise awareness for important social causes.

ESPN’s description of John Cena in the press release reads, “As a WWE Superstar, actor, TV host and philanthropist, Cena devotes much of his time working on behalf of numerous charitable causes. He is Make-A-Wish’s most requested wish granter of all time and the only celebrity to grant 500 wishes. Earlier this year, Cena starred in Make-A-Wish’s first-ever brand campaign, “Wishes Take Muscle.” Cena is also committed to Susan G. Komen and its support of breast cancer research and awareness, and is a longtime supporter of the U.S. military, recognized by USO Metro as the recipient of their 2016 Legacy of Achievement Award. He also was able to amplify The Ad Council’s “We Are America” PSA campaign to advocate for a more inclusive society. Since the “We Are America” PSA campaign launched on July 4, 2016, it has achieved nearly 60 million views.”

The fourth annual Sports Humanitarian of the Year Awards takes place at L.A. Live’s The Novo, Tuesday, July 17. Highlights of the evening will be showcased during a one-hour program on ESPN, July 24, at 7PM EST.

(Visited 1 times, 7 visits today)