WWE personality now certified to be a personal trainer

I did it!! I’m a NASM certified personal trainer!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽 (don’t worry, not leaving WWE!) I’m so excited to take my love of fitness to the next level and hope I can help others to be as passionate as I am about living their best and healthiest lives! Still figuring out the details as far as training and such goes, but all I can say is lots of exciting things are in store!! 🤗👏🏽 so happy and so excited! Oh, and happy #NationalSelfieDay! 🤳🏻 #nasm #personaltrainer #fitness #hardworkpaysoff #nyc #newyork @nasm_fitness

A post shared by Charly Caruso (@charlycarusowwe) on Jun 21, 2018 at 2:12pm PDT