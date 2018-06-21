WWE announces the official details for the 2018 Mae Young Classic

WWE ran the first-ever Mae Young Classic last year. Kairi Sane ended up as the victor, defeating Shayna Baszler in the finals.

WWE will be bringing back the tournament in 2018 featuring all new female talent.

Here is what WWE posted:

“WWE today announced that Mae Young Classic 2018 will take place Wednesday, Aug. 8, and Thursday, Aug. 9, from Full Sail Live in Orlando, Fla., with tickets available tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT via www.nxttickets.com.

The tournament, named after WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest WWE Superstars in history, Mae Young, will once again feature 32 of the top female competitors from 12 countries participating in a single-elimination tournament. The second annual event will stream exclusively on WWE Network later this summer.

“We are thrilled to once again present the Mae Young Classic and provide a global showcase for 32 of the top female talent from around the world,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative. “Last year’s event was a significant milestone in WWE’s Women’s Evolution, and I am confident this year’s event will break even more barriers.”

Additional information on Mae Young Classic 2018 will be announced in the coming weeks”

