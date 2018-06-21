Waltman on Vader and the WWE HOF: “It was really important to him, to be put in the Hall of Fame”

Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman guested on “The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro” and talked Vader’s legacy, time in the WWE, and more.

Why X-Pac hated when Vader called himself fat

24 min 48 sec

“They had him [Vader] go out there and like kind of humiliate himself… ya know, call him self a big–a fat piece of sh-t and things like that. I just hated it… It’s one thing having somebody else call you that but going out there and having you call yourself that, what the f–k?”

X-Pac says Vader is the best of all time for his size

21 min 24 sec

“For his size, for that category of wrestler, [Vader’s] the best of all time.”

X-Pac shares how bad Vader wanted to be in the HOF

21 min 57 sec

“It was really important to him, Kev, to be put in the Hall of Fame..And it really sucks…He deserved it too.”

X-Pac explains why the WWE might not have inducted him

23 min 14 sec

“Sometimes when you push too hard and you’re out there and you’re begging for it too much, it works against you. And that sucks in that case.”

source: Tomorrow Show

