Video: Simon Gotch hates Enzo’s rap song

Simon Gotch (formerly of The Vaudevillians in WWE) chats with Chris Van Vliet at Blueprint Pro Wrestling in Deerfield Beach, FL. Simon talks about leaving WWE, working with Aiden English, whether or not he would want to return and he shoots HARD on Enzo Amore’s rap

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)