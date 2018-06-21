Spoilers: WWE NXT TV Tapings from 6/21/18

Thanks to Tara for texting us the following WWE NXT TV spoilers from tonight’s tapings at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL:

June 27th Episode:

* NXT Champion Aleister Black opens the show with an in-ring promo but Tommaso Ciampa interrupts and taunts him from the stage. Ciampa threatens to take the NXT Title and end Black

* Kona Reeves defeated Max Humberto

* We saw video of Tyler Bate and Trent Seven winning the NXT Tag Team Titles in London on Tuesday

* Candice LeRae defeated Lacey Evans

* NXT Tag Team Champions Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. two local talents never happened as The Undisputed Era attacked them and destroyed them. Ricochet made his entrance to set up a six-man match

* The Undisputed Era (NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong) defeated Ricochet and NXT Tag Team Champions Trent Seven & Tyler Bate when Cole pinned Ricochet

July 4th Episode:

* Dakota Kai defeated Santana Garrett. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler come to the ring after the match and cut a promo

* The Mighty (TM61) defeated Otis Dozovic in a Handicap Match and cut promos after the match

* Kairi Sane defeated Vanessa Borne

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Christopher Dijak

* Johnny Gargano defeated EC3 in a really good match

July 11th Episode:

* NXT North American Champion Adam Cole defeated Danny Burch

* Lacey Evans defeated Dakota Kai

* Kassius Ohno defeated a local enhancement talent

* Kairi Sane defeated Nikki Cross and Candice LeRae in a Triple Threat to become the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler at “Takeover: Brooklyn III” in August. Baszler was on commentary

* Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong defeated Trent Seven and Tyler Bate to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions. The finish saw Bate throw in the towel when Seven wouldn’t tap to O’Reilly

