Sami Zayn Undergoes Surgery; Out Until 2019

Sami Zayn has undergone surgery for a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder. However, that is only half of Zayn’s injury. Zayn will also have to have surgery on his right rotator cuff, as that one is torn as well. In an interview with WWE.com, Zayn said he hopes to be ready to return by early 2019 and definitely in time for WrestleMania 35.

We here at Gerweck.net send our best wishes for a speedy recovery for Zayn.

https://www.wwe.com/article/sami-zayn-injury-interview

