Mysterio: “I’m still involved with Aro Lucha”

“I’m still involved with Aro Lucha. I’m a part stockowner with the company and I’m still running wild. I’m kind of doing my own thing just like I have been for the last three years. Opportunities seem to come my way and if I feel that it’s something that I can take advantage of, and move forward with it, I run with it. If they hand me a ball, and I feel like I can go, I’m going to go. I’m just kind of jumping here and there waiting for if something big happens to pop off with WWE again, in the meantime, I keep doing my thing.”

Source: The Jim Ross Report

