JR says Triple H will eventually take over WWE

“I think that, if I’m guessing, and it’s gonna strictly be a guess – that the money would be on, probably, Paul Levesque to be Vince’s successor. I think Vince is kind of preparing him for that in a lot of ways. You always knew that he was different from the other guys because he was very studious, and very – under control. He didn’t drink. No drugs. He looked to be a lifer early on, and he got a lot of that from being a fan all his life growing up in the northeast – New Hampshire. Then, getting trained by Killer Kowalski who was a great, old-school guy. So, I think he’s probably the heir apparent.”

source: Business Insider

