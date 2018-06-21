Impact Wrestling Results – June 21, 2018 – Orlando, Florida

1. IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match

LAX (Ortiz and Santana) (w/King) defeated Z&E (DJZ and Andrew Everett) (c)

2. Scott Steiner defeated KM

3. Madison Rayne defeated Taya Valkyrie

After the match, Rayne cuts a promo on her rematch against Su Yung for the Knockouts Championship at Slammiversary. She is interrupted by Yung’s laugh playing over the loud speakers. Yung never appears and Rayne heads backstage while looking worried.

4. Pentagon Jr. and El Hijo del Fantasma defeated oVe (Dave Crist and Jake Crist) (w/Sami Callihan)

After the match, Callihan attacks Pentago and Fantasma with his baseball bat. He tries to unmask Pentagon, but Fantasma stops him and sends he and oVe out of the ring with a steel chair.

