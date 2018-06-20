Vader Passes Away at Age 63

Jun 20, 2018 - by Marc Middleton

Former World Heavyweight Champion Leon “Big Van Vader” White passed away on Monday at 7:25pm due to complications from pneumonia. He was 63 years old.

Vader’s son Jesse White announced the passing on Twitter, as seen below:

