Vader Passes Away at Age 63

Former World Heavyweight Champion Leon “Big Van Vader” White passed away on Monday at 7:25pm due to complications from pneumonia. He was 63 years old.

Vader’s son Jesse White announced the passing on Twitter, as seen below:

It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone that my father, Leon White, passed away on Monday night (6/18/18) at approximately 7:25pm. pic.twitter.com/dP4CNaMuXa — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 20, 2018

Around a month ago my father was diagnosed with a severe case of Pneumonia. He fought extremely hard and clinically was making progress. Unfortunately, on Monday night his heart had enough and it was his time. pic.twitter.com/hJYjumvxjH — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 20, 2018

