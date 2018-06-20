Triple H teases “huge” women’s wrestling announcement soon

WWE’s Triple H and Shawn Michaels recently did an interview with GiveMeSport to talk about several professional wrestling topics. The podcast has yet to be uploaded but Alex McCarthy has been posting snippets on his Twitter account.

One such note was that Triple H teased a “huge announcement on women’s professional wrestling coming very soon.” The Heartbreak Kid then chimed in and said that “he doesn’t think an all-women’s PPV or even an all-women’s brand is “too far away at all””:

There’s currently no news on what the “huge announcement” could be, but it can’t hurt to speculate. An all-women’s brand or PPV is certainly a possibility. Or maybe WWE is finally considering giving the women of WWE Tag Team Titles. Regardless of what it is, hopefully it can live up to The Game’s “huge” claim.

(Pwguru)

