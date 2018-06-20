Original plans for the Money In The Bank main event

There were rumblings about the Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax match for the RAW Women’s Championship possibly closing the Money In The Bank PPV and it was a little surprising to see that it didn’t happen.

Now in an update, PWInsider reveals that this Championship bout including the finish where Alexa Bliss cashed in her Money in the Bank Contract was indeed slated to main event the PPV at one point.

However, the Officials changed their mind sometime during the weekend and the Men’s ladder match, which of course was won by Braun Strowman ended up being the closing bout of the night.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

