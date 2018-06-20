More details surface on the release of Big Cass

Jun 20, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

photo credit: World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.

Big Cass doesn’t seem to have been fired for one certain reason, instead it was a mix of multiple things — the most noteworthy happening on WWE’s European tour.

As we first reported, Cass went against a directive from Vince McMahon last month during a segment involving a little person. We’re told this is when things began to go south for him.

According to Sports Illustrated, Big Cass was apparently drinking during the European tour which took place a week later and allegedly had “attitude issues.” They also claim “being intoxicated in public” is one of the underlying reasons for his firing.

(Pwguru, SI)

