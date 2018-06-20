John Cena had a vasectomy, but is willing to reverse it

Jun 20, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

On the last episode of Total Bellas John Cena revealed to Nikki Bella that he had a vasectomy and was willing to reverse it.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that it’s not uncommon for wrestlers to have them because of how much they travel and are on the road.

Back in the 80’s he recalled a Jerry Lawler injury angle which wrote Lawler of television so he could have the operation. Meltzer said “Lawler had been fooling around so much and had not wanted to take a chance of a random women coming up to him saying she was pregnant. So he had a vasectomy.”

(The Spotlight)

