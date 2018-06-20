John Cena and Ford settle GT lawsuit out of court

Former 16 time world champion John Cena has settled his lawsuit with Ford outside of court according to the Auto Blog website.

Ford sued Cena in November of last year after Cena received a special edition of Ford’s GT super car and sold it just a month later. The terms of his GT purchase contract state that supercars cannot be resold immediately as Ford selects the first owners carefully and the purchase binds them to keep them for at least 24 months. The car cost $450,000.

Ford was seeking damages of $75,000 and the option to buy the car back for the original price plus any profits that Cena made from the car.

Cena originally stated that he did not know that he wasn’t supposed to resell the car and now that the issue has been settled out of court, one of the legal reps for Cena said that Ford will donate the amount won to charity.

In a statement, Cena said, “I love the Ford GT and apologize to Ford, and encourage others who own the car to respect the contract. I am pleased we could resolve this matter outside of court, and that a worthy charity will benefit from one of the most iconic cars in the world.”

(Visited 1 times, 36 visits today)