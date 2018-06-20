Enzo Amore claims storyline with Nia Jax would have involved Alexa Bliss

Enzo Amore claimed in a new interview that his romantic storyline with Nia Jax would have involved Alexa Bliss and led to a heel turn for him. During his appearance on the Store Horseman podcast, Amore discussed what he said were the plans for the arc as told to him by Vince McMahon.

“I was getting so much heat it was awesome that people probably won’t appreciate it until five, ten years from now,” Amore said (per Wrestling Inc). “Like a babyface transition that I made and on a marketing level too it was crazy and Vince wanted me in that grey area though. He didn’t want me full-blown. He had plans to make me full-blown that nobody else knew about, not even the other people that were involved in it.”

He went on to say, “I mean look at that Nia / Alexa Bliss WrestleMania blow-off. What do you think was gonna happen? How else could I get full-blown heat? Enzo Amore with the grey area trying to get full-blown heel real, real f**king heat. How do you do that? I’m using Nia as a heater to keep my title and I get caught hooking up with her best friend backstage. Bang, that’s how you do it. Nia didn’t know that. Alexa didn’t know it. I knew that because Vince told me […] I was just toying along with her I wanted her to win me matches, I wanted her to be like Chyna.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

(Visited 1 times, 39 visits today)