Australian World Series Wrestling joins the Global Wrestling Network

For Immediate Release – June 20, 2018

Leading Australian Promotion World Series Wrestling

Joins Global Wrestling Network

TORONTO – IMPACT Wrestling announced today a partnership with leading Australian independent professional wrestling organization World Series Wrestling (WSW) to feature past and future events on the Global Wrestling Network (GWN) multi-platform digital service.

Founded in 2005, WSW has toured across Australia, hosting shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Newcastle. The reigning WSW World Champion, Austin Aries, appropriately nicknamed “The Belt Collector,” is also the current IMPACT World Champion. Events have showcased other stars from IMPACT Wrestling, including Brian Cage and Tessa Blanchard, plus popular independent wrestling talent such as Ricochet, Marty Scurll, The Young Bucks, Matt Riddle, Zack Sabre Jr. and The Briscoes.

WSW returns to iPPV on FITE.tv with a live tour from June 22 to June 25, beginning in Adelaide and concluding in Sydney. The event will feature IMPACT Wrestling stars such as WSW and IMPACT World Champion Austin Aries, Johnny Impact, Brian Cage and “The Monster” Abyss.

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp., the parent company of IMPACT Wrestling, GWN is available globally, including Australia and New Zealand, on all major over-the-top (OTT) platforms and devices, online at GlobalWrestlingNetwork.com, iOS and Android, Xbox, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. A premium subscription is priced at US$7.99 with a 30-day free trial available for new members.

For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com and www.globalwrestlingnetwork.com.

