Austin Aries is returning to ROH

BREAKING: @austinhealyaries returns to #ROH at #ROHBITW!⠀ Learn More: ROHWrestling.com / #ROHApp⠀ NEXT FRIDAY June 29 – LIVE on PPV and for #HonorClub VIP⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ @UMBCec in #ROHBaltimore⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Tickets: Ticketmaster.com⠀⠀⠀⠀ Go in depth: ROHWrestling.com / #ROHApp⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #ringofhonor #wrestling #prowrestling #rohontour #rohlive #watchroh #rohppv #umbc #austinaries #rohbestintheworld

A post shared by Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) on Jun 20, 2018 at 9:42am PDT