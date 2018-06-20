Austin Aries is returning to ROH

Jun 20, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

BREAKING: #AustinAries returns to #ROH at #ROHBITW!

NEXT FRIDAY June 29
LIVE on PPV and for #HonorClub VIP
#UMBCEventCenter in #ROHBaltimore

Tickets: https://buff.ly/2FXsbNL

(Visited 1 times, 36 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

6/14/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with KM & Fallah Bahh

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal