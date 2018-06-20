6/18/18 Raw Viewership

The post-Money In The Bank Raw did an average of 2,903,000 viewers yesterday, up 173,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. This was the most-watched Raw since April 30.

Hour one was the strongest and started with 3,001,000 viewers, followed by 2,975,000 viewers in the second hour, and then down to 2,734,000 viewers in the third and final hour.

Raw was #2, #3, and #4 in the top 50 cable rankings among the 18-49 demographic and #3 in overall viewership.

