WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament 2018 Results – June 18 and 19, 2018 – London, England – SPOILERS

Note: do not read any further if you do not want the results of the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament to be spoiled. These shows will air on Monday, June 25 and Tuesday, June 26 at 3 PM EST on the WWE Network.

————–

————–

————–

————–

————–

Day 1:

1. WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament Quarter-Final Match

Zack Gibson defeated Gentleman Jack Gallagher

2. WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament Quarter-Final Match

Joe Coffey defeated Dave Mastiff

3. WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament Quarter-Final Match

Flash Morgan Webster defeated Jordan Devlin

4. WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament Quarter-Final Match

Travis Banks defeated Ashton Smith

5. #1 Contender’s (NXT Women’s Championship) Fatal Four-Way Match

Isla Dawn vs. Jinny vs. Killer Kelly vs. Toni Storm (No Contest)

-Jinny injured her foot during the match and the match was stopped.

-Triple H came out and said there are always risks involved in this sport. He said Dawn, Kelly, and Storm will have a Triple Threat Match later on to determine the number one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship. He then introduced the General Manager for the WWE United Kingdom brand, Johnny Saint. Saint officially announced the WWE United Kingdom brand will take off and will have TV tapings in Birmingham, Plymouth, and Liverpool. He also announced that the United Kingdom brand will have the WWE United Kingdom Championship, the WWE United Kingdom Women’s Championship, and the WWE United Kingdom Tag Team Championship.

6. #1 Contender’s (NXT Women’s Championship) Triple Threat Match

Toni Storm defeated Isla Dawn and Killer Kelly

-After the match, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler appeared and stared down Storm.

7. WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament Semi-Final Match

Zack Gibson defeated Flash Morgan Webster

8. WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament Semi-Final Match

Travis Banks defeated Joe Coffey

After the match, Coffey beat down Banks.

9. Six-Man Tag Team Match

British Strong Style (Pete Dunne, Trent Seven, and Tyler Bate) defeated The Undisputed ERA (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong)

-Shawn Michaels came to the ring to cut a promo and put over the WWE United Kingdom brand.

10. WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament Final Match

Zack Gibson defeated Travis Banks

————–

Day 2:

1. NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven and Tyler Bate) defeated The Undisputed ERA (Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong) (c)

2. Charlie Morgan defeated Killer Kelly

-Flash Morgan Webster, Mark Andrews, and Travis Banks were gearing up for a Triple Threat Match to determine the number one contender for the WWE United Kingdom Championship, but they were interrupted by WWE UK GM Johnny Saint. Saint added a fourth man to the match: Noam Dar.

3. #1 Contender’s (WWE United Kingdom Championship) Fatal Four-Way Match

Noam Dar defeated Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster, and Travis Banks

After the match, The Coffey Brothers, Joe and Mark, rushed the ring and attacked everyone except Dar.

4. NXT North American Championship Match

Adam Cole (c) defeated Wolfgang

5. Aleister Black and Ricochet defeated EC3 and The Velveteen Dream

-Dream left EC3 alone and left the ring during the match.

6. NXT Women’s Championship Match

Shayna Baszler (c) defeated Toni Storm (via Countout)

After the match, Baszler continued the beat down to Storm.

7. WWE United Kingdom Championship Match

Pete Dunne (c) defeated Zack Gibson

(Visited 1 times, 9 visits today)