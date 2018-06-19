WWE Raw Live Event Results – June 15, 2018 – Peoria, Illinois

Jun 19, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy defeated The Revival

2. The Authors of Pain defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno

3. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Seth Rollins defeated Elias

4. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre defeated Breezango

5. Bobby Roode defeated Baron Corbin

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, and Roman Reigns defeated Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn

