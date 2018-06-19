WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Results – June 17, 2018 – Chicago, Illinois
Preshow:
1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
The Bludgeon Brothers (c) defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
Main Show:
1. Daniel Bryan defeated Big Cass
2. Bobby Lashley defeated Sami Zayn
3. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Seth Rollins (c) defeated Elias
4. Money in the Bank Ladder Match for a Women’s Championship Match Contract
Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Ember Moon, Lana, Naomi, Natalya, and Sasha Banks
5. Roman Reigns defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)
6. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Carmella (c) defeated Asuka
7. WWE Championship – Last Man Standing Match
AJ Styles (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura
8. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Ronda Rousey defeated Nia Jax (c) (via Disqualification)
9. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Nia Jax (c)
10. Money in the Bank Ladder Match for a World Championship Match Contract
Braun Strowman defeated Bobby Roode, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Kofi Kingston, Rusev, Samoa Joe, and The Miz