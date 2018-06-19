WWE Monday Night Raw Results – June 18, 2018 – Grand Rapids, Michigan

Jun 19, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Dolph Ziggler (w/Drew McIntyre) defeated Seth Rollins (c)

2. Bobby Roode defeated Curt Hawkins

3. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno

4. Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh) defeated Chad Gable

5. Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan (w/Ruby Riott) defeated Bayley and Sasha Banks

6. Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns defeated The Revival

7. Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose (w/The Conga Line)

8. Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens defeated Braun Strowman and Finn Balor

