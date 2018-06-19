ROH “State of the Art – San Antonio” Results – June 15, 2018 – San Antonio, Texas

1. The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia) defeated The Boys (Brandon and Brent)

2. Flip Gordon defeated Rhett Titus

3. Sumie Sakai and Tenille Dashwood defeated Thunder Rosa and Kelly Klein

4. Jay Lethal defeated TK O’Ryan

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Team CMLL (Atlantis, Stuka Jr., and Guerrero Maya Jr.) defeated SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky)

6. Silas Young defeated Curt Stallion

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Bully Ray, Punishment Martinez, and Shane Taylor defeated Shane Helms, Cheeseburger, and Delirious

8. Cody defeated Jonathan Gresham

9. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club (Hangman Page, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Marty Scurll) defeated The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia) and K-E-S (Lance Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr.)

(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)