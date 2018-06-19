ROH “State of the Art – Dallas” Results – June 16, 2018 – Dallas, Texas

Jun 19, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Tenille Dashwood defeated Thunder Rosa

2. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) defeated The Boys (Brandon and Brent)

3. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match
The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan, and Vinny Marseglia) (c) defeated Team CMLL (Atlantis, Stuka Jr., and Guerrero Maya Jr.)

4. 3-Way Match
Marty Scurll defeated Jay Lethal and Flip Gordon

5. 3-on-2 Handicap Match
Shane Helms, Delirious, and Mini Delirious defeated The Addiction (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian)

6. ROH World Tag Team Championship Match
The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) (c) defeated K-E-S (Lance Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr.)

7. Cody defeated Shane Taylor

8. Proving Ground Match – Six-Man Mayhem
Punishment Martinez defeated Silas Young, Cheeseburger, Jonathan Gresham, Scorpio Sky, and Hangman Page

9. ROH World Television Championship Match
Punishment Martinez defeated Silas Young (c)

