LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 6/19

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens with a backstage video from SmackDown General Manager Paige. She talks about the blue brand matches from Money In the Bank and tonight’s Gauntlet Match to determine the Extreme Rules opponent for WWE Champion AJ Styles.

– We’re live from Toledo, Ohio at Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella as Greg Hamilton does the introduction.

Carmella talks about how she had self-esteem issues when she was younger but she was determined not to let them keep her down. She saw something in herself before anyone else could and she became a champion. What she’s trying to say is, she wants every boy and girl out there who doesn’t feel good enough to look in the mirror and repeat these words: Mella Is Money. Fans boo as Carmella “sikes” the crowd out. She says she never had self confidence issues, yea right. The real lesson here is to just give up, she says. Carmella says everyone else can work twice as hard as her but they will still only be half as good. She brags on cashing in her MITB to become champion and reminds us how she beat Charlotte Flair twice. Carmella says she did the unthinkable at Money In the Bank on Sunday – she beat Asuka.

Carmella goes on and brags about how she beat Asuka and did it all herself. No mention of James Ellsworth yet. The music interrupts and out comes Asuka to a pop. She gets closer to the ring and we realize it’s not really Asuka. The fake Asuka enters the ring and is revealed to be Ellsworth. They laugh together. Ellsworth says no one was ready for him, especially Asuka. Ellsworth tells the crowd to shut their traps because he has something special to say to his princess. He messes up a line about loving someone and says that doesn’t matter because what’s important is he’s back and he’s here to serve Carmella. He says she’s better than everyone, better than Flair, WWE Hall of Famers Lita & Trish Stratus, Mother Theresa, Beyonce, Ronda Rousey and last but not certainly least, she’s better than Asuka. The music hits again and out comes the real Empress of Tomorrow.

Asuka rushes to the ring running her mouth. Ellsworth takes off his Asuka robe as Carmella looks like she’s about ready to retreat. Ellsworth steps to Asuka and she drops him with a kick. Carmella drops Asuka with a kick. Carmella pushes Ellsworth out of the ring and they leave together as fans boo. Carmella backs up the ramp with Ellsworth, raising the title and taunting Asuka. Asuka looks on from the mat and laughs as Carmella’s music hits. We go to replays.

– Still to come, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson get another title shot from The Bludgeon Brothers.

– We see Becky Lynch backstage getting ready for her match against Billie Kay. We go to commercial.

Billie Kay vs. Becky Lynch

Back from the break and out comes The IIconics, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. They enter the ring and diss the people of Toledo, then they run Becky Lynch down. The music hits and out next comes Becky to a pop.

Becky immediately tackles Billie as the bell rings and goes to work. Becky keeps control and hits the Bexploder suplex. Billie ends up turning it around and sending Becky face-first into the ring post. We go to commercial with Becky down on the floor.

Back from the break and Billie has Becky grounded in the middle of the ring as Peyton cheers her on. Becky fights up and out. Billie slides out of a slam and nails a big rolling forearm to the chest. Billie with a boot against the ropes. Peyton decks Becky with a cheap shot as the referee is distracted by Billie. Becky still kicks out at 2 as Peyton throws a fit at ringside.

Becky rams Billie back into the corner to get her off her back. Becky tosses Billie to the mat and kicks her. Becky goes to the second rope and leaps out at Billie, taking her back down. Becky with clotheslines and a heel kick now. Becky with more offense and a Bexploder suplex for a close 2 count. Becky fights Billie off again and goes to the top. Becky has to stop and kick Peyton off the apron but she still manages to counter Billie and send her out to the floor. Becky leaps from the apron and takes Peyton out on the floor as fans pop. Billie goes for a suplex back in the ring but Becky rolls her up. Becky goes into the Dis-Arm-Her and Billie taps for the finish.

Winner: Becky Lynch

– After the match, Becky celebrates as her music hits. We go to replays.

– We get a look at last week’s match between Jeff Hardy and Shinsuke Nakamura. We cut backstage to the WWE United States Champion now. He says Shinsuke Nakamura failed to win the WWE Title at Money In the Bank and AJ Styles has moved on. Jeff has a memory in his head that won’t allow him to move on. He goes into crazy detail about the knee to the face from Nakamura last week, saying it shattered his soul. Jeff says the knee had unintended consequences as it didn’t put him down, it made him sharper focused. Jeff says his eyes were closed before but now they are open. He says this as he turns around to reveal new face paint and white eyes. Jeff tells Nakamura, “I see you.”

– Still to come, the #1 contenders Gauntlet Match.

– The announcers hype SAnitY ahead of their TV debut tonight. Tom says the madness is here. The shadows of SAnitY appear on the big screen. Eric Young says the chaos has arrived as they walk off. Graves hypes The Usos vs. SAnitY as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype WWE Super Show-Down in Australia.

– Renee Young is backstage with Daniel Bryan. She reveals he’s entering the Gauntlet Match first and asks how he will survive. Bryan says he’s not going to survive, he’s going to win. He gives props to Rusev, Big E and Samoa Joe but takes a shot at The Miz. He goes on about how he will win and then asks Renee if he can ask her a question. He asks if she thinks he’s ready to take on the biggest & baddest Superstars of WWE. He has to ask her again and she says “yes” this time. This leads to Bryan leaving with a “yes!” chant going.

SAnitY vs. The Usos

We go to the ring and out first comes The Usos. They hit the ring with mics as fans chant their name. Jey Uso says it looks like we have a new tag team that wants to make a name for themselves. Jimmy Uso chimes in and says you have to show your heart, be 100% and have a few screws loose to make it, which The Usos have done. They welcome SAnitY to The Uso Penitentiary and motion for them to bring it. The lights go out and the music hits as out next comes SAnitY – Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe.

It looks like Wolfe tries to attack one of The Usos while their entrance is still going. A brawl breaks out before the bell can even ring. SAnitY destroys The Usos. Young makes Jey watch as Dain smashes Jimmy. Wolfe and Young double team Jey out of the corner. SAnitY stands tall over The Usos as their music starts back up.

– Still to come, Gallows and Anderson vs. Harper and Rowan with the titles on the line. We go backstage and see The Good Brothers warming up for tonight’s title shot. We cut to The Bludgeon Brothers next. They turn and stare at the camera as we go back to a commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Top WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, Big Plans for Bobby Lashley Revealed, Must See New Mandy Rose Bikini Pics, Possible 2018 Feud for The Undertaker, New WWE Titles Coming Soon?, Hot New Liv Morgan Gallery, Big Cass vs. Daniel Bryan Plans, More

(Visited 1 times, 59 visits today)